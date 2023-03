March 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tailors in Puducherry on Wednesday staged a protest near Swadeshi Mill Complex demanding their inclusion under the unorganised sector category to help them avail welfare assistance.

They are also demanding supply of stitching materials through stores run by cooperative societies, provision to allow them stitch school uniforms, maternity allowance and festival allowance. General secretary of CITU Sreenivasan participated in the protest.

