ADVERTISEMENT

Tagore Government Arts and Science College and Madras Library Association sign MoU

April 09, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The objective is to strengthen the library movement and promote reading habit

The Hindu Bureau

Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC) and Madras Library Association (MALA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective of strengthening the library movement and promoting reading habit.

A TGASC press note said the MoU aims included promotion of library movement and creation of general awareness in student community on the benefit of using library, arranging academic conferences, seminars and workshops for updating knowledge of library professionals and updating students and faculties about latest developments in libraries and digital resources.

TGASC, Principal Sasi Kanta Dash and MALA president Nithyandam signed the MoU.

The governing body team of MALA visited various gardens of college, planted snake tree saplings and paid homage at the corona memorial site on campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The team were impressed with the greenery on the campus and conveyed that greening initiatives would be incorporated into the MALA charter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US