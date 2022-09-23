Tagore College principal on strike seeking better facilities for students

He observed hunger strike to mark 100th day of his satyagraha stir demanding more infrastructure at the institution

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 23, 2022 18:51 IST

Tagore Government Arts and Science College Principal sits on a hunger strike to mark 100th day of satyagraha seeking more facilities for students. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tagore Government Arts and Science College principal Sasi Kanta Dash went on hunger strike to mark the 100th day of his satyagraha stir demanding more infrastructure for students at the institution.

Mr. Dash has been on protest to highlight the lack of facilities proportionate to the increase in student intake and the lack of response to repeated representations to the Government authorities to provide basic amenities such as classrooms and staff. The delay in awarding promotions to the assistant professors who are working for more than 17 years is another pending grievance.

Previously, his 175-day satyagraha protest where he dispensed duties seated on the floor in front of his chamber, had prompted Education Minister A. Namassivayam to intervene and promise to implement the demands. However, he has resumed protests as the assurances have not yet been kept.

The key demands include providing enough classrooms based on the increased student strength, filling up of vacant teaching posts, sufficient laboratory facilities for the science departments and transport mode for students.

