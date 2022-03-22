Tagore College launches mega padayatra

Tagore Government Arts and Science College on Tuesday launched a mega padayatra to create awareness about the role and responsibilities of students in nation building. Coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, the padayatra will, over the next few days, cover 75 educational institutions and government departments. It concludes on April 6 at the Gandhi Thidal, tributing the Dandi march taken out by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930. Speaker R. Selvam flagged off the yatra with about 50 students, Army and Navy personnel, NCC and NSS volunteers holding placards with messages like “Save the Girl Child” and “Protect the Environment” and bearing posters of Tamil patriots/freedom fighters. Sasi Kanta Dash, college principal; V.Vaidhianathan, MLA; and college faculty, including R. Kovalan, A. Vijayarani, J. Sathiavel, Siva Raman and Brindha Dass, participated in the event. The college garden was named after Tamil patriot Veerapandia Kattabomman on the occasion. Later, the padyatra team, led by the principal, visited the Vallalar Government Boys School, VVV Government Technical School, Pondicherry University Community College, and Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research.