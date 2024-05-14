Tagore College hosts awareness session on forms of harassment

The Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC) recently hosted a special session on the topic— Child and Women Harassment: Solution for the Crimes.

Margaret Nicholas, Secretary of Women Task Force (Y2K) and a Kalaimamani awardee, in her special address, highlighted the prevalence of violence against children and women, associated social issues, and the possible solutions.

While raising awareness about the social issue, the speaker also shared constructive insights on the topic with the students. Sasi Kanta Dash, TGASC principal, who presided the event, outlined the different types of harassment prevalent in society.

Sunitha Balakrishnan, programme convenor, R. Velu Raj, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assessment Cell, and S. Mourougan, the Head of the Department of Computer Science, G. Revathi, Head of Tamil Department and Beenu Marcus, coordinator of Centre for Extra-curricular Activities, were among those who participated.