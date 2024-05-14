GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tagore College hosts awareness session on forms of harassment

Published - May 14, 2024 12:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Tagore Government Arts and Science College held an awareness session about forms of harassment on women and children.

Tagore Government Arts and Science College held an awareness session about forms of harassment on women and children.

The Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC) recently hosted a special session on the topic— Child and Women Harassment: Solution for the Crimes.

Margaret Nicholas, Secretary of Women Task Force (Y2K) and a Kalaimamani awardee, in her special address, highlighted the prevalence of violence against children and women, associated social issues, and the possible solutions.

While raising awareness about the social issue, the speaker also shared constructive insights on the topic with the students. Sasi Kanta Dash, TGASC principal, who presided the event, outlined the different types of harassment prevalent in society.

Sunitha Balakrishnan, programme convenor, R. Velu Raj, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assessment Cell, and S. Mourougan, the Head of the Department of Computer Science, G. Revathi, Head of Tamil Department and Beenu Marcus, coordinator of Centre for Extra-curricular Activities, were among those who participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.