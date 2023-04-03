ADVERTISEMENT

Tagore college dedicates garden to Velu Nachiyar

April 03, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A memorial plaque was unveiled and her contributions were commemorated at a simple ceremony attended by a host of dignitaries, faculty and students

The Hindu Bureau

Tagore Government College of Arts and Science dedicated a garden to the memory of freedom fighter Velu Nachiyar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tagore Government College of Arts and Science has dedicated a garden on its campus to India’s first woman freedom fighter, Velu Nachiyar.

The memorial for the 18th century former queen of Sivaganga Estate who waged a war against the East India Company was unveiled on the campus garden at a recent function led by the College Principal Sasi Kanta Dash.

Following the unveiling of a memorial plaque, her contributions were commemorated at a simple ceremony attended by a host of dignitaries, faculty and students.

The guests included M. Nandhini, associate professor of Computer Science, University of Puducherry, Anthony Joseph, University of Delhi, Guruprakash Paswan, University of Bihar, Patna, Joseph Koippalli from Kerala Central University and Sonali Nigam, Jabalpur St. Aloysius College.

The academicians also attended a two-day seminar on National Education Policy 2020, funded by the Indian Institute of Social Science Research (ICSSR) held at the college.

