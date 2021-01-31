T. Vikraman nominated as MLA

Vacancy was created by the death of K. G. Shankar

BJP’s Puducherry unit vice- president T. Vikraman has been appointed nominated legislator by the Centre to fill the vacancy created by the death of K.G. Shankar.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, said the Central government had decided to nominate T. Vikraman as member of the Legislative Assembly.

The Centre had made the appointment under Section (3) of Section 3 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the notification said.

Strength reaches 30

With the appointment, the strength of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly has reached 30.

The disqualification of a Congress legislator, death of a nominated legislator and the resignation of two legislators had earlier brought down the strength of the Assembly from 33 (three nominated) to 29.