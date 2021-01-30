T. Vikraman appointed nominated MLA

PUDUCHERRY

30 January 2021 11:31 IST

BJP Puducherry unit vice president T. Vikraman has been appointed as nominated legislator by the Centre to fill the vacancy created by the death of K.G. Shankar.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary to Government of India, said the Central government has decided to nominate T. Vikraman as member of the Legislative Assembly.

The Centre had made the appointment under section (3) of section 3 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the notification said.

With the appointment, the strength of the Legislative Assembly has reached 30.

The disqualification of a Congress legislator, death of a nominated legislator and resignation of two legislators, had earlier brought down the strength of the Assembly from 33, including three nominated, to 29.