T. M. Balakrishnan takes charge as SEC

In a swift move, the government on Tuesday appointed former bureaucrat T. M. Balakrishnan as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) of the Union Territory.

Minutes before Speaker V. P Sivakolundhu adjourned the house sine die, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy informed the chair that the government had appointed Mr. Balakrishnan immediately after the Speaker gave a ruling on Monday cancelling an advertisement calling for applications for the post of SEC.

Following his appointment, Mr. Balakrishnan had taken charge as the new SEC, the Chief Minister informed the house.

Mr. Sivakolundhu had ruled on the first day of the special session of the Assembly cancelling the advertisement which was reportedly done at the behest of the Lt. Governor.

The Speaker gave his ruling after members belonging to the ruling Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam wanted the house to take a stern stand on the advertisement as it was done overruling the Cabinet decision to appoint Mr. Balakrishnan as SEC. According to the legislators, the advertisement was floated with the intent to recruit a ‘particular person,’ as SEC.

The new SEC belonged to Arunachal Pradesh-Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory cadre of the Indian Administrative Service. While in service, Mr. Balakrishnan had served in Puducherry in various capacities, including as Commissioner and Health Secretary.

The Chief Minister also informed the House about the government decision to notify in the gazette the renaming of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department. The Cabinet had on July 7 taken a decision to rename the department but was waiting for approval from the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister said.