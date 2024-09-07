ADVERTISEMENT

Swiss Consul General visits private varsity in Puducherry

Published - September 07, 2024 12:03 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Consul General of Switzerland in Bengaluru, Jonas Brunschwig, at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Consul General of Switzerland in Bengaluru, Jonas Brunschwig, recently visited the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press note, during the interaction with Mr. Brunschwig, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor, underlined the significance of the 75-year-old Indo-Swiss partnership aimed at bilateral growth and development.

The Consul General, who was impressed by the various facilities at SBV including the unique Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine (ISCM) comprising Yoga Therapy and Music Therapy, and Mahatma Gandhi Medical Advanced Research Institute, hoped the academic wing of the Swiss consulate in India would take due cognisance of the expertise and facilitate joint endeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this point, he referred to the consortium of private and public institutions spearheaded by Pondicherry University, in association with institutions like the SBV.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mathimaran Natarajan, Deputy Dean, International Affairs, Pondicherry University, and Manikandan, Associate Professor in the Centre for Nano Science and Technology were also present at the meeting.

A.R. Srinivasan, SBV Registrar; Ashok Kumar Das, Dean, Academics; K.S. Reddy, Dean, Research; Nirmal Coumare, Director of Health, Hospitals and Outreach Services; Satish Nallam, president, Alliance Francaise; Balanehru Subramanian, Principal, School of Biomedical Sciences; Ananda Balayoga Bhavanani, ISCM Director, and K. Asha, general manager (Administration) participated in the deliberations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US