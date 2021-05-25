Swearing-in of Puducherry pro-tem Speaker and legislators on Wednesday

K. Lakshminarayanan, will be sworn-in as pro-term speaker

Five-time legislator, K. Lakshminarayanan, will be sworn-in as pro-term speaker of the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of affirmation and secrecy to Mr. Lakshminarayanan, at a function to be held at Raj Nivas. Thereafter, Mr. Lakshminarayanan would head to the Legislative Assembly to administer the oath to the newly-elected legislators and three BJP members nominated to the House by the Centre.

The swearing-in of the legislators would be held at the Speaker’s chamber. While the pro-tem speaker would be sworn-in between 9 a.m and 10 a.m, the swearing-in of legislators would be held from 10 a.m to 12 p.m, Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy said in a release on Monday night.

According to a political source, the Assembly would be convened only after a consensus emerged between the All India N. R Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on the posts of Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister and sharing of ministerial berths.