Swearing-in of MLAs on Wednesday or Friday

‘No headway yet between AINRC and BJP over posts’

The much-delayed swearing-in ceremony of the pro-tem Speaker and newly-elected legislators in Puducherry is likely to be held on Wednesday or Friday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, for the first time after his discharge from a private hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 treatment, held talks with party legislators on Monday evening.

Though the Chief Minister was scheduled to attend office on Monday, following completion of home quarantine post-discharge, Mr. Rangasamy decided to stay put at home. “He met some of his close associates, including legislators. The swearing-in will take place either on Wednesday or Friday,” said a party legislator.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had on May 21 issued an order appointing senior legislator K. Lakshminarayanan as the pro-tem Speaker on the recommendations of the Chief Minister.

Sources in the AINRC and the BJP have confirmed that no headway had been made between the parties on the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and sharing of ministerial berths. The BJP remains keen on getting the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and three Cabinet Ministers, a source said.