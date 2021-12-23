Swachatha Corporation to launch mobile App for grievance redressal in U.T.

It will help residents to notify the Corporation about waste accumulation, left unattended, in their locality

In a bid to improve its services, Swachatha Corporation will launch an App for residents to complain about the accumulation of waste in their locality.

The App, which is in the developing stage, will have features that will help residents to bring to the notice of the Corporation about the accumulation of waste, left unattended by the conservancy workers, in their locality. The application will have features to upload photos and videos with contact details. Complainants could monitor the status of their grievance, said an official associated with the Corporation.

The Swachatha Corporation is entrusted with the task of collecting and disposing of solid waste, generated in the Puducherry, Oulgaret Municipalities and commune panchayats of Ariankuppam and Villianur. After the entity took over garbage management from the local bodies, the Corporation had launched a toll-free number (18004255119), WhatsApp (7358391404) and Landline (2200518) for residents to complain.

“The mobile application will be a further addition to our service. It will further help us attend to complaints. If they are not addressed, the residents could approach the authorities,” the official said.

The Corporation was also planning to make facial attendance of its 1500-odd workforce mandatory. The supervisors would visit places and take photos of the workers on duty for the particular shifts. “This will help us monitor the conservancy workers more promptly,” he said.