SVEEP targets young voters

April 04, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Election Department organised an outreach programme for young voters aimed at achieving 100% turnout in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

The programme, which is part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), was hosted at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women. It focused on raising awareness about voter rights and the importance of electoral participation in a democracy.

District Election Officer (DEO) A. Kulothungan, who addressed the students, informed them about the need to conduct the election in a manner that does not affect the environment, and the need to avoid the use of plastic during campaigns and election work.

Following this, he presented the sustainable election symbol designed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The DEO also inaugurated the ‘Democracy Room’ set up in the college and took a look at the artworks, made of vegetables by the students, on the theme of election awareness.

Prizes were presented to the students who won the competitions organised by the Election Department. The DEO later planted a sapling in the college campus.

An explanatory video to raise awareness on misinformation about elections was screened at the venue. The students administered the voter’s pledge on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer M. Adarsh, Puducherry Municipality Commissioner M. Kandasamy, SVEEP District Coordinator V. Govindasamy, college nodal officer, elections, A. Noyaline, and college principal V. Raji Sugumar participated.

Meanwhile, as instructed by the Election Commission (EC) of India, SVEEP programmes were also held in Raj Bhavan, Kamaraj Nagar, and Muthialpet constituencies, where voter turnout was low in the last Assembly election.

Voter awareness is being propagated through illuminated billboards and mike-fitted bicycles.

Assistant Collector Yashwant Meena inaugurated the voter awareness campaign at Kamban Kalaiarangam. Mr. Kandasamy, Oulgaret Municipality Commissioner Suresh Raj, and the constituency officers participated.

The campaign will continue for two more days in these areas.

