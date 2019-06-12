SUV, autorickshaw set on fire

Miscreants allegedly set an on fire an SUV and an auto-rickshaw parked inside the compound of a house in Kottakuppam in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said Ganesan, an AIADMK functionary, and his brother Ashokan, had parked the vehicles inside the compound of their house.
Unidentified persons poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire, said the police.
Even before fire tenders could reach the spot, the SUV was completely gutted.
A case has been registered and further investigation are on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor