SUV, autorickshaw set on fire

Miscreants allegedly set an on fire an SUV and an auto-rickshaw parked inside the compound of a house in Kottakuppam in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said Ganesan, an AIADMK functionary, and his brother Ashokan, had parked the vehicles inside the compound of their house.

Unidentified persons poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire, said the police.

Even before fire tenders could reach the spot, the SUV was completely gutted.

A case has been registered and further investigation are on.