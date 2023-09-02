Suspended revenue official arrested in temple land grab case in Puducherry

September 02, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The CB-CID police on Saturday arrested another revenue official involved in the Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case.

The police identified the officer as M. S. Ramesh, who was till recently serving as Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, with an additional charge of District Registrar.

Superintendent of Police, CB-CID and in-charge for Special Investigation Team, R. Mohan Kumar, in a release said, the officer had surrendered in the CB-CID office on Saturday. After the arrest was recorded, he was remanded to judicial custody, the release added.

Mr. Ramesh was the Settlement Officer when the patta for the temple land was changed in the name of one of the accused persons on the basis of fake possession certificate. He assisted the accused in transferring the patta without perusing parent and link documents.

The officer was suspended after CB-CIB registered the land grabbing case.

A few days ago, another revenue official, D. Balaji was arrested. He was serving as Director of Fisheries before being suspended following the registration of case against him. Both the officers were absconding for a long time. Mr Kumar said so far 17 persons have been arrested in the case.