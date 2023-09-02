HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspended revenue official arrested in temple land grab case in Puducherry

The officer M. S. Ramesh, was serving as Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, with an additional charge of District Registrar, till recently

September 02, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Buildings constructed on the encroached land that belongs to Kamatchiamman temple at Rainbow Nagar in Puducherry.

Buildings constructed on the encroached land that belongs to Kamatchiamman temple at Rainbow Nagar in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The CB-CID police on Saturday arrested another revenue official involved in the Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case.

The police identified the officer as M. S. Ramesh, who was till recently serving as Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, with an additional charge of District Registrar.

Superintendent of Police, CB-CID and in-charge for Special Investigation Team, R. Mohan Kumar, in a release said, the officer had surrendered in the CB-CID office on Saturday. After the arrest was recorded, he was remanded to judicial custody, the release added.

Mr. Ramesh was the Settlement Officer when the patta for the temple land was changed in the name of one of the accused persons on the basis of fake possession certificate. He assisted the accused in transferring the patta without perusing parent and link documents.

The officer was suspended after CB-CIB registered the land grabbing case.

A few days ago, another revenue official, D. Balaji was arrested. He was serving as Director of Fisheries before being suspended following the registration of case against him. Both the officers were absconding for a long time. Mr Kumar said so far 17 persons have been arrested in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.