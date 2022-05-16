Surveyor held on graft charges

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a surveyor on graft charges.

According to the police, the accused, Anbumani, surveyor in Gingee taluk, had demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant for patta transfer. The accused had demanded the bribe for processing the application. A trap was laid based on the complaint, and Anbumani was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigations are on.