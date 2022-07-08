Survey to enumerate vehicles entering Boulevard

Special Correspondent July 08, 2022 18:13 IST

Move to assess the vehicle flow and issues that arise due to the heavy traffic in the town

Traffic Police in association with Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology on Friday launched a survey to assess the number of vehicles entering Boulevard in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Traffic Police have launched a survey in the town to study various issues related to traffic movement and parking of vehicles. The study, conducted in association with Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology, will assess the flow of vehicles to Boulevard area and issues that arise due to the heavy flow of vehicles in the town . On the first day of the survey on Friday, traffic police and students from MVIT, counted the number of vehicles that have entered the town from Odiansalai, Raja Theatre, Vellalar Salai-Anna Salai junction, Athithi and Sonampalayam. Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran said the survey would continue on Saturday. The findings would be submitted to the higher-ups to evolve a plan of action for traffic management in the Boulevard, he said.



