Surrendering to the sound of the rudra veena

February 05, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

To surrender to the notes of the rudra veena can be like experiencing some magical mind coolant, of entering a zone where extrinsic sound blends into an inner silence.

Kolkata-based German musician Carsten Wicke, regarded to be among the world’s foremost contemporary rudra veena exponents, is in the city, performing concerts, meeting music enthusiasts and engaging in a rare collaboration: a music-dance fusion experiment with a South Korean classical dancer.

At Aurodhan’s Krtashraya Aurodhan Garden, Mr. Wicke escorted the audience on a journey of experiencing Hindustani classicism during the show ‘Sandhiprakash: a meditative evening’.

“Though it is a classical form that has a rigid structure and rules of grammar, all you need is to put in your attention and be able to appreciate the music”.

He suggested that sometimes the best listeners turned out to be those who were unfamiliar with the world of raags , perhaps to set at ease the uninitiated. The concert, he said, was designed to offer classical music in a meditative mould. “So, close your eyes and simply go with the sound.”

The musician, born in erstwhile East Germany and now adopted the City of Joy as home, commenced the concert with an exploration of the Raag Bageshree.

A choice, as he would explain, determined by its classification as an evening raag, its inherent melodious character and its relative accessibility vis-a-vis some of the more complex ragas in the Hindustani oeuvre.

Even in the absence of his regular percussionist, Mr. Wicke tapped into the “interesting mix” of sweetness, emotions and romance in Bageshree, with the rudra veena exposition making its measured progression from the meditative alap to the jor section before the jhala finale.

Growing inspiration

Mr. Wicke first got initiated into violin and singing as a child before his journey into Indian music started in the 1990s when he studied under renowned tabla maestro Pandit Anindo Chatterjee. A growing fascination for the classical Dhrupad music led him to a life-changing meeting with the legendary Ustad Asad Ali Khan, under whose mentorship, Mr. Wicke became the masterful exponent of the rudra veena in the Khandar bani style.

The musician noted that a vocalist’s concert approach would involve melodic ornaments like meend and gamaks, the rudra veena’s sequential elaboration of a raag transits through the alaap, jor and jhala.

The deep resonance and rich overtone makes the rudra veena an ideal instrument for the interpretation of a raag in the Dhrupad style, primarily characterised by an emphasis on the microtonal flow of sound and melody, said the artist. His collaboration with Indian craftsmen to create rudra veena instruments and ensure that dearth of availability does not threaten the survival of the genre has led the Indian Council For Cultural Relations to honour him with the Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Senior Fellowship for Music.

Paid tribute

What followed was Mr. Wicke’s tribute to his guru, the legendary a maestro Ustad Asad Ali Khan, a short journey into the musical terrain of the rare raag Bhinna Shadja.

The artist recalled that Bhinna Shadja aka Kaushik Dhwani was a raag he learnt from listening to his guru play a few times.

“He didn’t formally teach me this raag. But the way he played, it went deep into my self, touching heart and soul. Later, on listening to a recording, I resolved that I needed to play this raag which is not bound by any strict temporal system”.

Whenever he engages with this raag, it serves as a remembrance for Ustad Asad Ali Khan’s incredible rudra veena legacy and the stalwart’s role in passing on the torch of keeping alive an instrument with its centuries-old tradition to another generation of exponents.

Mr. Wicke performs at a concert hosted by Svaram at 6.30 p.m. in Unity Pavilion, Auroville on Tuesday.

