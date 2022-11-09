Supreme Court verdict on EWS not acceptable, says CPI

A M Saleem, Puducherry secretary, CPI | Photo Credit: Kumar S S

The Communist Party of India has expressed displeasure at the Supreme Court order upholding 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society.

The party’s Puducherry secretary, A. M Saleem, in a statement, said the apex court decision giving validity to the legislation would deprive socially marginalised sections of the society, of their rights.

Socially marginalised sections in the country are yet to get the benefits of reservation guaranteed by the Constitution. The decision to accord a quota for EWS would take away the rights of SC and ST communities. The reservation for SC and ST was introduced by the framers of Constitution to improve their living conditions, he said.

Mr. Saleem also took exception to the observations made by the court on reservation. The verdict of the court was not acceptable to the party, he added.