Support for incumbent working committee

Call for the officially-constituted working groups to function in a spirit of collaboration within Auroville and with the Governing Board and the Secretary of Auroville Foundation

A section of Aurovilians has extended support for the incumbent Working Committee and called for the officially constituted working groups to function in a spirit of collaboration within Auroville and with the Governing Board and the Secretary, Auroville Foundation.

In a signed statement, the Aurovilians said they fully endorsed the “legitimate Working Committee of the Residents’ Assembly in taking forward the work needed to enable the growth of the city in accordance with the Master Plan, based on the approved Galaxy model – which has been under a hold-up by certain factions in Auroville for several decades”.

“We do not agree with the position of residents who have come together to prevent the growth of the project of Auroville by holding it up for decades via blockades, manipulation of facts, a constant opposition to the next steps needed and even court cases. They do not speak in our name”, the statement said.

The statement also said that the several Aurovilians do not agree with Auroville’s collective life being turned into a political campaign as has been done during the recent Residents’ Assembly. “We boycotted this process and do not accept its outcome”.

Auroville’s organisation is not about a political game of numbers but about forming a stable and united social fabric based on the basic prerequisites given by the Mother, on February 28, 1968, — to live the Auroville Charter in her envisioned city with 50,000 people.

According to the statement, the role of the Residents’ Assembly is to help fulfil, and not to block or pervert Auroville’s material manifestation. “We call for an end to the long paralysis of Auroville and the spread of misinformation and false reports, and for the officially constituted working groups to do their work in a spirit of collaboration within Auroville and with the Governing Board and the Secretary, Auroville Foundation”, the statement said.