Sunday lockdown brings districts to a near standstill

Residents stay indoors; business establishments down shutters; hospitals, pharmacies remain open

The northern districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi came to a near standstill as people remained confined to their homes, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops and business establishments remained closed in view of the complete lockdown imposed on Sundays.

Police sources said all rules were strictly enforced, and only essential services and emergency travel were allowed.

The main roads in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi towns wore a deserted look. Retail outlets, meat shops, vegetable markets and industries remained shut. Hotels also downed their shutters and did not offer takeaway service.

Only hospitals, pharmacies and Aavin milk booths were open.

Superintendent of Police (Cuddalore district) M. Sree Abhinav said that in terms of compliance, there were only minor violations.

The Law enforcement authorities in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts arranged extensive deployment of personnel for effective enforcement of the lockdown.

The Cuddalore district police erected 40 checkposts, in addition to the existing ones. Over 500 police personnel were deployed in all seven police sub-divisions in the district.

The Cuddalore and Villupuram district police checked vehicles on the inter-State border with Puducherry. They also checked vehicles on important locations within all station limits.

The police also erected barricades on the East Coast Road and the Tindivanam Road, and travellers were stopped and questioned on the purpose of travel. In Kallakurichi district, 492 police personnel were deployed to enforce the lockdown.

Police pickets were posted at 14 places across the district. Apart from these, 19 two-wheeler patrols and 14 highway patrols were pressed into service.