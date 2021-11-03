Summary revision of electoral rolls begins

PUDUCHERRY

03 November 2021 22:31 IST

Special camps to be held on weekends

The Elections Department has commenced the process of summary revision of photo electoral rolls across all Assembly constituencies to include youth who attain the age of 18, migrant electors and those who shifted residence with January 1, 2022 as reference date.

The revision is being undertaken on the directive of the Election Commission of India, a press note from Shurbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer said.

The department will organise two-day special camps on the weekends — on November 13 and 14 and November 20 and 21 — as part of the campaign.

Draft published

An integrated draft electoral roll had been published and will be available at all polling stations and at the office of the Electoral Registration Officers. According to the schedule, claims and objections, if any, can be filed till November 30. The pleas will be resolved by December 20 and the Elections Department will come out with the final electoral roll on January 5 next year, the press note said.

The public can also file their applications for inclusion, deletion or correction on the sites voterportal.eci.gov.in or nsvp.in or on the helpline app of the ECI.

The EPIC will be despatched to voters once the final electoral roll is published.

The CEO urged the public to avail of the opportunity to formulate an error-free and updated voters list.