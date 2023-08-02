Suggestions sought from public for notifying buildings in U.T. as heritage structures 

August 02, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

As part of notifying private buildings and religious buildings as heritage structures, the Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) has invited objections/suggestions from the public. The list of buildings and grade card for each building are available on https://tcpd.py.gov.in and https://ppa.py.gov.in.

The views can be mailed to ppa@py.gov.in. and the hard copy of the suggestions can be sent to The Member Secretary, PPA, Jawahar Nagar, Boomianpet, Puducherry-605005. “The views should be submitted within 30 days. If no objection is received during this period, the PPA’s decision is final,” M. Kandar Selvan, member secretary, PPA, said in a release on Tuesday.

The PPA, with the assistance of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Puducherry Chapter, has identified 118 private buildings and 13 religious buildings as heritage structures based on the architectural, historical, cultural and social significance, and streetscapes in the Boulevard area, the release added.

