Substantial investments to ramp up power infrastructure

The government will substantially invest in upgradation of power infrastructure in the Union Territory with the Electricity Department earmarked a sum of ₹2,802.65 crore in the Budget for 2024-25 .

It is proposed to modernise, renovate and augment the existing distribution system networks, at a cost of ₹404.19 crore for which a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for submission to the Union government shortly, it was announced in the Budget for 2024-25.

A sum of ₹83.14 crore is set apart to strengthen the existing power distribution network in the Union Territory. The Central government will provide 60%of the approved project cost as Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) and the Puducherry government will fund the balance 40%, through counterpart loan from financial institutions.

A new 110/22 KV Sub-station will be established at Thavalakuppam and Gas Insulated Sub-station at Lawspet during the current financial year for which land acquisition is in progress. It is also proposed to augment the existing capacity of power transformers at Villianur, Kalapet, Korkadu, Thirubuvanai and Thethampakkam Sub-stations at a total project cost of ₹45.02 crore and the work is expected to be completed by December 2025.

An additional 100 MVA capacity 230/110 KV power transformer and associated bay extensions at Thondamanatham and Villianur Auto Sub-stations at a tentative cost of ₹20 crore is envisaged in the Budget.

It is also proposed to lay 110 KV UG cable from Venkata Nagar 110/22-11 KV Sub-station to 110/22 KV JIPMER Gas Insulated Sub-station at a project cost of ₹21.64 crore.