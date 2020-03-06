Subramanian takes charge as PCC president

The former Speaker and senior Congress leader A.V. Subramanian on Thursday took charge as the new chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee at the party office on Vysial Street.

He took charge by receiving relevant documents from the outgoing president and Minister for Public Works, A. Namassivayam. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt were present.

Mr. Dutt said the change of guard in the party came about after Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Namassivayam in Delhi recently. The Chief Minister had been taken on board while taking the decision.

Acknowledging the contribution of Mr. Namassivayam in building the party, Mr. Dutt said the new PCC chief carried the immense responsibility of bringing back Congress to power after the next Assembly elections.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman and other MLAs attended the ceremony.