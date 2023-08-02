Submissions invited for short film contest 

August 02, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL), a youth-led non-profit organisation, has invited submissions for its short film festival in connection with celebrations for the International Youth Day on August 12.

TYCL, which has been accorded ‘Special Consultative Status’ with the Economic and Social Council, United Nations, is hosting the event as part of its goal to bring a positive change in youth and children and their community through safe, inclusive, participative and innovative leadership models. TYCL’s Vision 2030 is towards Zero Youth Suicide, Zero Violence against Children and Zero Anti-Environmental Behaviour in Puducherry. This year, it plans to observe the Youth Day by actively engaging and recognising youth through the ‘short film festival’, with a cash prize of ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 for those who come first, second and third respectively The festival aims at providing a safe, inclusive and innovative platform for the youth to express their views on social issues categorised under Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Submissions are welcomed from those aged 14-29 under the themes — Youth Suicide Prevention, Youth Climate Action and Gender Justice. Submissions can be made at https://www.tycl.org.in or sent through post to The Coordinator, International Youth Day, 2023, No.17, Pookara street, Muthialpet, Puducherry - 605 003. The last date for submitting applications is August 10. For more details, contact: 9092859858/9944428898/0413-2224243.