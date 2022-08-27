Study on sacred groves released

ADVERTISEMENT

Auroville Botanical Gardens on Saturday released a study on the health of forests in 58 sacred groves in the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu.

The study, undertaken with the support of Ramco, found a serious erosion of canopy in a majority of the groves, while four of these pockets could no longer be classified as groves when their present-day health is compared with data collected 20 years ago. The study was conducted over the past 18 months.

Glenn Baldwin, lead author of the study, handed over the first copy of the study to the Chairman of Ramco, P.R. Venketrama Raja, at a gathering held in Auroville.