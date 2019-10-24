Study-L’école gets ‘Best School for Future Readiness’ award

The Study-L’école Internationale School, under the Dr. K M Cherian’s Educational Society at Kalapet, Puducherry, was recently awarded ‘Best School for Future Readiness’ award at the 11th Edu Convex organised by ZAMIT- International School Awards.

The award was presented to Alice Abraham Chacko, School Principal by John Kerr, CEO of Edexcel Foundation, the largest award body in UK leading QAI (Qualifications and Assessment International) in a ceremony in New Delhi.

A press note from the school said that the meet discussed learning power, and elaborated on the approaches and methods of how to build the key components of learning power. The conference also touched upon the need of assessing the learning power in a modern, integrated, personalised, innovative and continuous manner.

Dr. Cherian, founder-chairman, The Study, said the institution was focused on providing students with the latest curriculum and state of the art technology.

Ms. Chacko said the school has always strived to make the best use of technology to impart education and make students future ready.