HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Study finds 2.49% of India’s faunal diversity in the Union Territory

L-G released the book ‘Faunal Diversity of Puducherry’ brought out by Zoological Survey of India. ZSI was involved in the documentation of fauna of various States and Union Territories as this will help the government develop a management plan for the conservation of marine and coastal biodiversity

February 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Puducherry harbours 2.49% of the faunal diversity of the country while the region encompasses only about 0.014% of the total geographical area of the nation, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) reveals in its book.

The book ‘Faunal Diversity of Puducherry,’ covers 2,595 species under 41 chapters from Protozoa to Mammalia, including 2,370 species of faunal communities reported in the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan released the book at a function held in the Raj Nivas on Friday evening.

An official release here said ZSI was involved in documenting the fauna of various States and Union Territories. No systematic documentation was hitherto taken up to record the faunal diversity of the Union Territory, the release said.

“So, ZSI has taken the task to explore the faunal diversity through extensive exploration surveys. The presence of riverine and estuarine ecosystems along with coastal and marine habitats has endowed the region with a wide range of biological diversity,” the release said.

The documentation would help the government develop a noteworthy framework of a management plan for the conservation of marine and coastal biodiversity. It would also help in providing sustainable livelihood to the people, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.