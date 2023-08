August 24, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

About 500 students from engineering, nursing and art and science colleges participated in a HIV/AIDS awareness run organised by the Pondicherry AIDS Control Society on Thursday.

Health Director G. Sriramulu flagged off the run at Gandhi Thidal in the presence of C. Maran, Superintendent of Police-Traffic East and PV Arunmozhi, general manager, Pothys, Puducherry.

The dignitaries presented prizes to the winners.

