Students returning from Ukraine should be accommodated in Indian medical institutions, says Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry asks the Prime Minister to frame a policy for the purpose

Puducherry former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday requested the Prime Minister to evolve a policy to accommodate students returned from war-hit Ukraine in medical institutions in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Committee office, the senior Congress leader said the students were facing an uncertain future due to the discontinuation of their education in Ukraine.

Accusing the Centre of not acting promptly during the beginning of the crisis, Mr. Narayansamy said hundreds of students were left stranded in bunkers without food and water. The delay in evacuation caused immense hardship to them and their families.

Challenging the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Puducherry for an open debate on its achievements in the last 10 months, the former Chief Minister said the Prime Minister had promised to make the Union Territory a “BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub”, but in reality, it had become the “worst” developed.

“Recently, a Minister listed out the achievements of the government in the last 10 months. Ninety percent of the schemes implemented during the period were either conceived or started by the Congress government. The one who made the claims was with the Congress and had even approached the court questioning the former Lt. Governor for stalling government projects,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The NDA cannot stake a claim on the plan to construct a grade separator and bridge at Ariyapalayam. Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari had publicly acknowledged that the Centre was willing to construct the grade separator when he visited Puducherry to inaugurate the bridge at Arumparthapuram when the Congress was in power, he added.

Questioning the government on the law and order front, the former Chief Minister said extortion and sale of ganja had gone up in the last few months. The government had failed to check the activities of anti-social elements, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Speaking on the occasion, chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee A.V. Subramanian said the party had enrolled around a lakh new members through online registration.