Students resume protest

Around 100 students of Pondicherry University resumed their sit in protest at the Administrative block on the campus on Wednesday hours after the convocation was over.
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university, had addressed the students and presented gold medals and certificates at the convocation held earlier in the day.
After the Vice-President left, the students who were removed from the administrative block in view of the security for the visiting Vice-President and kept in the Madanjeet Singh Institute of South Asian Regional Cooperation (MISARC) during the last 20 hours on the university campus were let out and they resumed the stir in the afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.