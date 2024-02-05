ADVERTISEMENT

Students represent U.T. at international science meet

February 05, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The team of students who represented the Union Territory of Puducherry at the recent India International Science Festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of 13 students from government and private schools in Puducherry has returned enriched by the experience of participating in the 9th Edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) that was held last month at Faridabad.

The IISF is a collaborative endeavour between Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy in partnership with Vijnana Bharati.

P. Priytarshny Director of School Education and V.G Sivagami, Joint of School Education, congratulated the students who had been selected from across the Union Territory to participate in the event that reached out India’s scientific achievements to 21 countries through 35 international delegates, a press note from the Directorate of School Education said.

The group of students were led by V. George Fernandez, coordinator, and escort teachers S. Ramesh, Sheeja, and Indira Gandhi, the note said.

