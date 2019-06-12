Students offer a visual treat

Artists of this city are painting themselves a future that is as vibrant as their canvasses.

Those heading for a stroll down the beach can also treat themselves to a colour chronicle at the exhibition house of The Sri Aurobindo Ashram which has displayed paintings created by students of Artland Child Art Centre, a 25-year-old organisation in the city.

Watercolour paintings and acrylic art by the students of this organisation were displayed. They were a visual treat and the colours were as vibrant as the festival of Holi. The organisation encompasses children and adults but the young ones were giving their adult counterparts a tough competition. It was hard to believe that some of those paintings were actually created by children who were 5 years old. Some of the paintings appeared as real as photographs.

The exhibition is on till June 15. A few eye-catching paintings were that of M.S Dhoni. Another one was that of birds sitting on a guitar. There were a lot of paintings of women being treated with respect, which clearly indicates that the organisation is also inculcating values in the children.

In this competitive world where art is neglected or at least not valued as much as science and mathematics, displaying masterpieces like these can bring peace to one’s mind. The exhibition helps value imagination rather than competition. Seldom does it happen that artists get credit for their work.

With initiatives like these that work as a great dose of encouragement for every budding artist, Puducherry will soon become home to artists who will represent the city in global art festivals.