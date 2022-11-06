Students of Pondicherry University and its affiliates train as peer educators to raise awareness on substance abuse

The project ‘Towards a Drug Free Puducherry’ is being led by the institution’s Department of Social Work under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Students from Pondicherry University and its affiliates participating in the training programme. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Pondicherry University has launched a programme to train students as peer educators under the project ‘Towards a Drug Free Puducherry’ led by its Department of Social Work under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In this regard, a five-day training workshop was held recently for over 70 students from Pondicherry University and its affiliated colleges. According to a press note from the University, the aim is to train students as peer educators to address the issues of substance abuse and addiction in their respective communities.

The students will work in groups in 10 communities identified in Puducherry district. A unique feature of the intervention is that these student peer educators will work in their own respective home communities.

The students were drawn from the Pondicherry University Community College, Bharathidasan Government College for Women, PSV College of Arts and Science, Rajiv Gandhi Arts and Science College, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Arts and Science College, Kasturba College for Women, Indira Gandhi College of Arts and Science, Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy, Pondicherry Technological University and Pondicherry University.

Earlier, the project team had conducted sensitisation sessions at the participating educational institutions on ‘The Role of Youth in Substance Abuse Prevention’. Through the five-day workshop, a cadre of student peer educators supported by faculty and supervisors will be trained to raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and addiction, mobilise community participation for drug demand reduction and prevention of substance use in the community.

E. Sarathbabu, founder and CEO of FoodKing, was the chief guest. K. Anbu, head of department in-charge, Department of Social Work, Pondicherry University, R. Nalini, principal investigator, K. Tharanikkarasu, director (Studies, Educational Innovations and Rural Reconstruction), and Iftekhar Alam, assistant professor and co-investigator participated in the inaugural programme.

The resource persons for the workshop included eminent psychiatrists, psychiatric social workers, academicians, theatre artists, heads of non-governmental organisations and recovered substance abusers. The workshop was designed as an activity-based training programme to train students through group discussions, debates, roleplay, case study analysis, peer counselling sessions, performance and street theatre, the press note said.