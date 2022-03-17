Students of Cooperative College stage 12-hour fast

They want a new building for the institution

They want a new building for the institution

Students of the Cooperative College of Education, a unit of the Pondicherry State Cooperative Union, on Thursday staged a 12-hour fast near Anna Salai to press for their demands.

The students demanded, among other things, a new building for their college as the existing premises did not meet the academic requirements.

As a result, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and the Pondicherry University withheld the decision to give necessary approval for the conduct of teaching classes, the students said. The organisations urged the college management to shift to a new campus for renewal of accreditation and affiliation for this academic year.

The students wanted the government to immediately shift the premises to a more spacious place for getting NCTE recognition and PU affiliation for the conduct of courses this academic year.