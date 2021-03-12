Students of Classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared ‘all pass’

Students of Classes 1 to 9 in all regions of the Union Territory of Puducherry were declared “all pass” as directed by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday.
The Lt. Governor, who accorded approval to recommendations in this regard by the Education Department, also directed that the students of Classes 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal be declared pass as per the guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board. Similarly, the Class 10 and 11 students of Mahe and Yanam regions would be declared pass as per the guidelines of the Kerala and Andhra Pradesh Boards, a press note from Raj Nivas said.
On the timing of schools, it was decided that the institutions would function for five days a week, and Saturday and Sunday would be holidays.
The schools would function till March 31 for Classes 1 to 9 and the summer vacation would commence from April 1. However, classes for 10, 11 and 12 standards would be conducted as per the schedule of examinations of the respective State Boards.
The Lt. Governor also accorded approval for the two ongoing schemes — sanction of ₹29.65 crore for payment of Old Age/Widow/destitutes pension to 1,54,847 beneficiaries and ex post facto expenditure sanction of ₹24.35 lakh for purchase of diet and non-diet items to anganwadi centres of Mahe and Yanam regions. Ms. Soundararajan accorded approval for declaration of dry days from April 4 to 6 on account of polling and from May 2 till 4 p.m. on May 3 for counting.
