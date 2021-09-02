Students of Class IX, XI attend school on first day

It will be the turn of Classes X, XII students today

High school classes started functioning in Puducherry and Karaikal regions from Wednesday after being closed for several months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the first day of re-opening, students in Class IX and XI attended the school and on Thursday Class X and XII would function in all educational institutions. The classes would function on alternate days, Director of School Education P. T Rudra Goud told The Hindu.

Committees have been formed to monitor on a day-to-day basis whether schools are following standard operating procedures framed for the functioning of schools during the pandemic time, he said. “Depending on the strength of each class, the school authorities would divide the students and accommodate them in different rooms. The direction given to the school authorities was to occupy two students in a bench,” he added.

On the first day, several schools decorated their campus to welcome the students back for physical classes.