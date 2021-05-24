Students, migrant workers can get jabs

PUDUCHERRY

24 May 2021 00:43 IST

The administration will allow students and migrant workers from other States to take the Covid vaccination launched for the 18-44 age segment.

While vaccination for this age group was confined to bonafide residents of the UT when it was rolled out on May 20, a subsequent order by Health Secretary T. Arun has extended the benefit to students and workers from other States who are engaged in Puducherry.

Migrant workers and students can register at the CoWIN portal using their labour id or student id and schedule a jab at a vaccination session site.

The vaccination for the 18-44 age group is being carried out across seven sites, including four in Puducherry- Indira Gandhi Arts and Science College, Kathirgamam, Mahatma Gandhi Dental College, ESI Hospital and Government TB and Chest Diseases Hospital, all in Gorimedu.

The regional centres are the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Engineering College, Karaikal, Government Hospital, Mahe and Government Hospital, Yanam.