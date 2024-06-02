ADVERTISEMENT

Students get caste, income, residence certificates for Centac admission in Puducherry

Published - June 02, 2024 12:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The District Administration has issued over 19,000 caste, residence and income certificates to students who have applied for admission to various courses through the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) in Puducherry.

District Collector A. Kulothungan in a release said that the administration conducted special camps in 37 locations last month to issue revenue certificates for admission to professional courses.

The Revenue Department received a total of 19,378 applications at the special camps for obtaining the certificates. Of the total applications received, 40 of them were rejected and certificates were issued to the remaining applicants, he said.

In most cases, the certificates were issued on the spot while others candidates received certificates after field verification in order to prevent non-eligible persons from getting the certificates. 

Field verification was done in certain cases to ensure the rights of eligible candidates of Puducherry origin were not usurped by persons from other States. The ineligible applications were rejected by informing the applicants who can make appeal before the Sub/Deputy Collectors (Revenue) of the concerned jurisdiction, he said.

Mr. Kulothungan informed that the applicants could approach the Tahsildar of the concerned Taluk office or the Sub Collector (Revenue) - south, Villianur or Deputy Collector (Revenue)-north, Puducherry, in case of any difficulty faced while obtaining the certificates.

They should approach the concerned offices with all documentary proof for their claim of caste, including evidence for continuous residence during the past five years in Puducherry with proof for origin status, he said.

