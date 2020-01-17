Students from the U.S. join festivities at Auroville

The three-day Pongal festivities in the international township of Auroville began with a colourful celebration at Alankuppam near here on Wednesday.

Organised by the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, tourists particularly foreigners made the event memorable.

Over 20 students from University of Kentucky in the U.S. who are currently on a tour of Auroville, participated in the event.

According to P. Balasundaram, founder and Director of Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, the festivities are organised every year during Pongal to introduce the traditional practices of Tamil population living in the villages surrounding Auroville to the foreigners.

Kolams by villagers

The foreigners were also introduced to Tamil language and literature.

The visitors also got to see how the intricate Kolams are made by the villagers, he said.

The organisers also ensured visitors had fun with traditional games like Ilavattakal Thukuthal, the lifting of the huge spherical stone found lying on village squares and Uri Adithal.

They were also treated to traditional folk art performances.