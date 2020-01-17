Puducherry

Students from the U.S. join festivities at Auroville

Students from the University of Kentucky celebrating Pongal at Auroville.

Students from the University of Kentucky celebrating Pongal at Auroville.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

more-in

Traditional games, practices highlights of Pongal celebrations

The three-day Pongal festivities in the international township of Auroville began with a colourful celebration at Alankuppam near here on Wednesday.

Organised by the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, tourists particularly foreigners made the event memorable.

Over 20 students from University of Kentucky in the U.S. who are currently on a tour of Auroville, participated in the event.

According to P. Balasundaram, founder and Director of Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, the festivities are organised every year during Pongal to introduce the traditional practices of Tamil population living in the villages surrounding Auroville to the foreigners.

Kolams by villagers

The foreigners were also introduced to Tamil language and literature.

The visitors also got to see how the intricate Kolams are made by the villagers, he said.

The organisers also ensured visitors had fun with traditional games like Ilavattakal Thukuthal, the lifting of the huge spherical stone found lying on village squares and Uri Adithal.

They were also treated to traditional folk art performances.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 7:42:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/students-from-the-us-join-festivities-at-auroville/article30582438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY