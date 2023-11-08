Students fret over fate as MBBS admissions process nears completion

November 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the clock ticking for the National Medical Commission to finalise the list of MBBS students admitted across India for the 2023-24 season, worried students and parents’ associations have petitioned the authorities for clarity on the status of about 450 students admitted after the NMC’s September 30 cut-off.

So far, the official response has hinged on an expectation that the NMC would accept the reasoning of the authorities that CENTAC’s counselling schedule got staggered primarily to accommodate the 10% quota for NEET-qualified aspirants from government schools once the Ministry of Home Affairs green-lighted the government proposal in this regard in the first week of September.

Government sources said that while the issue had been formally brought to the notice of the NMC— Chief Minister N. Rangasamy also wrote to the Union Health Ministry with the prayer to extend the deadline for completing the admission process — there has been no written communication yet in this regard.

The lack of clarity on the status of admissions made after the NMC deadline has only heightened anxiety among students and parents’ forums. “At this point, there has only been a reassurance that the issue will be sorted out favourably,” said V. Bala Balasubramanian, president, Pondicherry Parents-Students Welfare Association.

The confusion among students and guardians persists in spite of a recent statement by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that equated the NMC’s extension of deadline for stray vacancy counselling for the current session with the validation of the previous rounds of admissions.

In its circular granting the States time till November 15 to conclude special stray vacancy counselling, which traditionally marks the completion of the admission for an academic session, the NMC had stated that it had also approached the Supreme Court for extension of the deadline. There has been no allusion to condoning admissions made after the September 30 cut-off. On the contrary, the NMC had issued show cause notices to CENTAC and a few private medical colleges on admissions made after the deadline.

“The Union Health Ministry’s positive response to the government’s request to extend the phase of medical admissions has come as a relief to scores of students,” the Lt. Governor had said.

Mr. Rangasamy had also written to the Union government seeking extension of the deadline and explaining the circumstances for the request, she said. An appropriate explanation was also given on behalf of the government to a notice by the NMC on the delayed medical admissions, she added.

The Association, meanwhile, has petitioned the authorities in Puducherry and Delhi expressing concern over the “recent developments regarding admissions and the proposed stray vacancy round counselling”, especially flagging the fact that CENTAC had conducted two rounds of counselling after September 30, despite several judicial rulings emphasising the sacrosanct nature of the cut-off date.

The memorandum cites a judicial order in an admissions-adjacent case in which the Supreme Court categorically stated that the time schedule prescribed by the NMC is sacrosanct and unimpeachable, that internal stages could not be allowed to spill over onto the next stage and no overlapping of the stages was permissible and no authority, including the NMC, could dilute or tinker with the time schedule, once it was prescribed by the said authority.

Raising concerns about the legality and validity of the admissions made by CENTAC in the second and third rounds of counselling without obtaining any leave from the Supreme Court, the memorandum of the Association sought measures, including filing a petition in the court, to ensure that the rights and interests of the students were protected during the admissions process.

“We are relying on oral reassurances from Delhi that the issue will be sorted out. In any case, the NMC would have to make a determination on this matter when we compile and communicate the full list of admissions under various quotas from Puducherry,” an official said.

