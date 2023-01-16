HamberMenu
Students form sustainable energy motifs as part of a world record

The school chose to showcase Goal 7 (affordable clean energy) of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

January 16, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Over 2,000 students of St. Joseph of Cluny Higher Secondary School choreographed symbols of sustainable energy as part of a recent world record bid. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 2,000 students of St. Joseph of Cluny Higher Secondary School choreographed symbols of sustainable energy as part of a recent world record bid. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a mass choreography spectacle, over 2,000 students of St. Joseph of Cluny Higher Secondary School assembled to create sustainable energy motifs as part of a world record bid recently.

For its shot at fame, the school chose to showcase Goal 7 (affordable clean energy) of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as it synced with the institution’s educational goals, and would also be helpful in sending out a planet preservation message to the nation and the world, a press note said.

A total of 2,341 students participated in the record bid. School students formed symbols of alternative, affordable energy –wind power, solar power and hydro power. They used LED lights fixed on panels to create the images.

The school playground which covers an area of 38,800 square feet was the stage for the spectacle.

