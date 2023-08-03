Students Federation of India stages protest seeking removal of Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor

August 03, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday night held a protest inside the Pondicherry University campus, seeking the removal of Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, following the Madras High Court’s instruction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe a complaint of misappropriation of funds by the University authorities.

The members of SFI, under its unit head, H. L. Meera, held a demonstration near Mother Theresa Mess seeking the removal of Mr. Singh in the wake of the Court’s directions. They held placards carrying messages suggesting the involvement of the Vice Chancellor in the embezzlement of government funds.

The Court had instructed the CBI to probe a complaint of misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹ 2.25 crore by officials managing the affairs of PU. The petitioner, A. Anand, president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, had sought a probe against Mr. Singh, former Director of Human Resources Development Centre, S. Hariharan, Finance Officer D. Lazar and officials in the VC’s office for misuse of Government of India funds, forgery, fabrication of bills and for protection of culprits after taking bribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.