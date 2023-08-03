HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students Federation of India stages protest seeking removal of Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor

The SFI staged the protest on the night of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, seeking the removal of V-C Gurmeet Singh, after the Madras High Court directed the CBI to investigate a complaint, in which he is implicated, for misappropriation of government funds

August 03, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of SFI, under its unit head, H. L. Meera, held a demonstration near Mother Theresa Mess on the night of Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Members of SFI, under its unit head, H. L. Meera, held a demonstration near Mother Theresa Mess on the night of Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday night held a protest inside the Pondicherry University campus, seeking the removal of Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, following the Madras High Court’s instruction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe a complaint of misappropriation of funds by the University authorities.

ALSO READ
CPI(M) urges President to sack Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor

The members of SFI, under its unit head, H. L. Meera, held a demonstration near Mother Theresa Mess seeking the removal of Mr. Singh in the wake of the Court’s directions. They held placards carrying messages suggesting the involvement of the Vice Chancellor in the embezzlement of government funds.

The Court had instructed the CBI to probe a complaint of misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹ 2.25 crore by officials managing the affairs of PU. The petitioner, A. Anand, president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, had sought a probe against Mr. Singh, former Director of Human Resources Development Centre, S. Hariharan, Finance Officer D. Lazar and officials in the VC’s office for misuse of Government of India funds, forgery, fabrication of bills and for protection of culprits after taking bribes.

Related Topics

Puducherry / university / corruption & bribery / fraud / public employees / court administration / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.