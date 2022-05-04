Students, faculty trained in circuit design

Participants at a two-day workshop on electronic circuit board design, hosted by the Atal Incubation Center-PEC Foundation (AIC-PECF) and Puducherry Technological University. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Session aimed at providing participants with hands-on experience in designing PCBs

A group of students, faculty members and industrialists were given hands-on training in designing Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), which holds together electronic components under the auspices of Atal Incubation Centre-PEC Foundation (AIC-PECF) and Puducherry Technological University (PTU).

The specific area was chosen, given the increasing use of electronics and as electronic circuits come to life through PCB design. A key goal of the training session was to provide participants with hands-on experience in designing PCBs using Altium Designer, a press note from the Atal Incubation Center-PEC Foundation said.

During the session, students learned how to use Altium Designer for several different tasks, including recognising component symbols and footprints, PCB layout, terms used in PCB design, transferring schematics to PCB, setting up design rules, placing and routing components. They also included different Routing techniques, Length Matching and Signal Integrity Analysis.

Topics like design rule check, viewing PCB Board in 3D, Integration, Documentation and Fabrication Outputs and Multi-board Design in Altium Designer, were also discussed. About 150 students, 35 faculties and industrialists from various sectors participated in the workshop.

S. Mohan, Vice-Chancellor of PTU, explained the importance of PCB design and encouraged participants to take away key learnings from the sessions. G. Gerald Moses, Dean (Industrial & Sponsored Research), PTU and AIC-PECF Director, Kalaiichelvan Mananathan, Managing Director, Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd and B. Hemakumar, IIC Coordinator, PTU, addressed the participants.

R. Sundaramoorthy, AIC-PECF’s Executive Director, V. Vishnu Vardan, AIC-PECF’s CEO, S. Rajkumar, AIC-PECF’s COO, and Sairam Yarramsetty presented the best Altium Beginner award to the five students, who excelled in the workshop.