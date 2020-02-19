Puducherry

Students, faculty say ‘I support nursing now’

V. Murugesan, Vice Chancellor, Annamalai University, at the lamp-lighting ceremony on Tuesday.

Florence Nightingale’s 200th birth anniversary observed

Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing, Annamalai University, organised a lamp-lighting ceremony to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale and the ‘International year of the Nurse and the Midwife’.

Vice Chancellor V. Murugesan, the chief guest, released “I support Nursing now” stickers as part of Nightingale Challenge-2020 movement by the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, Chennai.

The participants were administered the slogan “I support nursing now”.

Registrar in-charge N. Krishnamohan delivered the special address. D. Rajkumar, dean, Faculty of Medicine, presided over the function and K.Rajasikhamani, dean Faculty of Dentistry, V.U. Shanmugam, medical superintendent, Raja Muthiah Medical College of Medical College Hospital, D. Karaline Karunagari, principal, Rani Meyammai College of Nursing and M. Gandhimathi, vice principal, participated.

Faculty members S. Kamala and S. Kalavathi administered the Nightingale Challenge while B. Sara and S. Jayalekshmi addressed the students.

More than 500 students, faculty members and non- teaching staff of Annamalai University attended the event.

