ADVERTISEMENT

Students display innovations at an inter-collegiate competition

February 27, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The institute decided to organise such events after a team from Kanchi Mamunivar won the first prize in the start-up competition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research here recently organised an inter-collegiate innovation competition.

Students from Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Polytechnic College, Sangamam Arts and Science College and Kanchi Mamunivar Institute exhibited various innovations in the field of engineering, space research, computer science, physics and health care.

The competition was organised by the institute’s innovation council and department of physics. The institute decided to organise such events after a team from Kanchi Mamunivar won the first prize in the start-up competition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, a release here said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US