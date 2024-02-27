GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students display innovations at an inter-collegiate competition

The institute decided to organise such events after a team from Kanchi Mamunivar won the first prize in the start-up competition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry

February 27, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research here recently organised an inter-collegiate innovation competition.

Students from Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Polytechnic College, Sangamam Arts and Science College and Kanchi Mamunivar Institute exhibited various innovations in the field of engineering, space research, computer science, physics and health care.

The competition was organised by the institute’s innovation council and department of physics. The institute decided to organise such events after a team from Kanchi Mamunivar won the first prize in the start-up competition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, a release here said.

